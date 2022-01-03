First National Trust Co Sells 274 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

