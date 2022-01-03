First National Trust Co Sells 998 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $48.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.