First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hasbro by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $101.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

