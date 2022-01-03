First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.44 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

