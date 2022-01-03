First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in December

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. 68,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,665. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.