First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 1,656.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.79. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,613. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

