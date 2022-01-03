First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 1,656.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.79. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,613. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.