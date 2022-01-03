First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $43.56. 238,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,272. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

