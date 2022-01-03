First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.