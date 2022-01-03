Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $130.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

