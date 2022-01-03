Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 89,100 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned 0.16% of Paysafe worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

PSFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

