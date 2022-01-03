Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

PDYPY traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. 53,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

