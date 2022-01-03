Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $17.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 3,985,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,874,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 126,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

