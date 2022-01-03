Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $294,320.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.71 or 1.00031653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

