Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Fortive stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

