Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.
Fortive stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87.
In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
