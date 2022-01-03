FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at about $797,000.

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.