FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $5.50

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 30,667,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

