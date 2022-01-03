FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 4.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

