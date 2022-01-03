Fyooz (FYZ) Hits Market Cap of $285,427.22

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $285,427.22 and approximately $195,105.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00050540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fyooz

FYZ is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

