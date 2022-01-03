G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $735.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.20 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $526.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

