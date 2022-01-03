G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $5.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.07 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 667,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

