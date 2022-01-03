GAMEE (GMEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $2.19 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08050962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00075341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.99 or 0.99734548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007295 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

