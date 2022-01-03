Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.13 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Gas has a total market cap of $62.13 million and $13.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00012983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.86 or 0.08067490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.72 or 1.00129264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

