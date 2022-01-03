GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.58).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.49) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.74) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.80) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.80) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

LON GBG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 738.50 ($9.95). 86,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,813. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 681.50 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 995 ($13.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 787.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 844.81.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.63) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($131,709.10). Also, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,057.70).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

