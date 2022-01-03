GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.5 days.

Shares of GDIFF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDIFF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

