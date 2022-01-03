Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GECFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Gecina stock opened at $145.95 on Monday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $127.96 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

