General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock worth $4,310,696. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.