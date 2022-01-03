Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 708,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,193. Generex Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
