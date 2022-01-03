Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 708,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,193. Generex Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

