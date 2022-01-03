Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 925.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

