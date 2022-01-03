Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $47.62 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $47,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $51.23. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

