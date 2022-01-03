Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,922 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $40,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 27,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

