Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 21,768 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $54,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,325. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

