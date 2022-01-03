Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,454 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,492. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

