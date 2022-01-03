Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 9,535 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $35,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.87. 1,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.16. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

