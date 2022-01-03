George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$2,946,136.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,577,283.33.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$146.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.63. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

