Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after buying an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after buying an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.