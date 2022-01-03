Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUG opened at $31.77 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

