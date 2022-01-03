Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 85.4% in December

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EDUT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000.

