GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY remained flat at $$193.12 during midday trading on Monday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average is $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.