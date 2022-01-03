Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $555.27. 21,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

