Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The stock has a market cap of $942.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

