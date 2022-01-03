Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

