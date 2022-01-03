Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 111.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,689,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,152,000 after buying an additional 47,163 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in State Street by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. 10,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

