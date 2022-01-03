Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

