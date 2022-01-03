Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:WST traded down $11.01 on Monday, hitting $458.00. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,456. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.10 and a 200-day moving average of $421.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

