Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 638 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

