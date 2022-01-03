Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $174.02. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

