Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock worth $7,059,191. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RES opened at $4.54 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

