Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

