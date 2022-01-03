Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Greif were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

