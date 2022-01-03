H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,611. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.
