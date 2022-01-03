H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,611. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

